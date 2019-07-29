Kayla Marie Kostick and Jack Emilio Sifuenties charged in death of Pennsylvania man.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in a homicide case after a body was found yesterday wrapped in a blanket at the base of Hathaway Bridge, on the western side near the boat ramp.

The body of a white male was found at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Foul play was suspected because of multiple puncture wounds in the neck area, and a possible homicide investigation began. The victim was identified as Mark Thomas Jankiewicz, 25, from York, Pennsylvania.

According to a news release, it was learned Jankiewicz had been released from the Bay County Jail on Friday afternoon, and he spent time later that day with Kayla Marie Kostick, 23, and Jack Emilio Sifuenties, 28, both of York. An off-duty Panama City Beach Police officer spotted the couple in Jankiewicz's vehicle and followed them until the BCSO could come to conduct a traffic stop.

When interviewed, Kostick gave what investigators believed was a rehearsed statement. She eventually changed her statement and told investigators she and Sifuenties had been with Jankiewicz, driving around, when they went to the boat ramp on the western side of Hathaway Bridge. The three were talking when suddenly Sifuenties attacked Jankiewicz, placing his hands around his neck. Sifuenties then pulled a screwdriver out of his pocket and fumbled it, telling Kostick to pick it up for him, the release said.

Kostick did, handing it to Sifuenties, who stabbed Jankiewicz in the neck with the screwdriver. According to Kostick, Sifuenties also used a second screwdriver to stab Jankiewicz. After the altercation, Jankiewicz's body was wrapped in a blanket and left at a picnic table. Worried that law enforcement would find the screw drivers, Sifuenties threw them into St. Andrew Bay toward the Navy Base, the release said.

When investigators interviewed Sifuenties, he was uncooperative.

Another person who was interviewed was able to place the blanket found wrapped around the victim's body as having been in the bed of the victim's truck, which Kostick and Sifuenties were driving. Also corroborating Kostick's account of events was the fact that the Bay County Sheriff's Office Dive Team quickly located both murder weapons Sunday morning in St. Andrew Bay, exactly where Kostick described they were thrown.

Although the motive for the murder is unknown, it is believed alcohol and drugs were involved, the release said.

Kayla Marie Kostick was arrested and charged with principal to premeditated murder. Jack Emilio Sifuenties was charged with murder. Both were taken to the Bay County Jail.