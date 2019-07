Current and future Alabama men’s golfers continue to shine in summer competitions, highlighted by rising junior Wilson Furr’s third-place finish at the 113th Southern Amateur Championship.

Newcomer Thomas Ponder reached match play at the U.S. Junior Amateur, which also featured soon-to-be freshman Tyler Lipscomb. Meanwhile, rising junior Davis Shore returned to tournament action when he competed at the U.S. Amateur Qualifier held in Columbus, Ohio.