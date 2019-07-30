Head coach Jenny Mainz announced the 2019-20 Alabama women’s tennis schedule on Monday.

The Tide will start its fall season in Houston for the Rice Invitational on Sept. 27-29. Alabama also has the ITA All-American Championships (Oct. 5-13) in Tulsa, Okla., and the ITA Southern Regional Championships (Oct. 17-22) hosted by LSU, before the annual Roberto Alison Fall Classic on Nov. 1-3 at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The fall season concludes with the Oracle/ITA National Fall Championships (Nov. 6-10) in Newport Beach, Calif.

The 2020 dual match season begins with four consecutive home matches, starting with a doubleheader on Jan. 19 against Kennesaw State and Alabama State. Alabama hosts Indiana and Lipscomb on Jan. 25 then travels to San Diego State (Jan. 31) and Cal State Northridge (Feb. 1) in San Diego, Calif.

The Tide hosts Michigan State Feb. 6 and another doubleheader versus Iowa State and UT Martin on Feb. 8. On Feb. 16Alabama faces USF in Tampa, Fla., before heading to Montgomery for the annual Blue Gray National Tennis Classic on Feb. 21-22.

The Crimson Tide will begin SEC play at home against Florida on Feb. 28, before facing off against South Carolina and Alcorn State on March 1. Alabama will be on the road against Kentucky (March 6), Vanderbilt (March 8) and Auburn (March 14).

UA hosts Ole Miss on March 19 and then plays its final doubleheader of the season versus Mississippi State and Jackson State on March 21. Alabama will travel to Missouri (March 27) and Arkansas (March 29). The Tide finishes out its home slate with LSU on April 2 and Texas A&M on April 4. The regular season concludes against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on April 9, before the season finale in Knoxville against Tennessee on April 11.

Alabama will host the SEC Women’s Tennis Championships on April 15-19. NCAA Regionals begin on May 1-3, followed by the Super Regionals on May 9-10 and the NCAA Championships on May 14-23.