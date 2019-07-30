SANTA ROSA BEACH — Café Thirty-A has been honored for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2019 Restaurant Awards.

The restaurant was recognized among other winners from all over the globe as a top destination for wine lovers.

“We’re pleased to shine a spotlight on the destinations around the world that show devotion to their wine program, while also creating a comprehensive global dining guide for our readers to enjoy,” said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator. “Both novice wine lovers and seasoned sommeliers alike actively seek and frequent restaurants with exciting, well-curated wine lists. Bravo to all the 2019 recipients — we raise a glass to you.”

Wine Spectator began its program to recognize the world’s best wine lists in 1981. There are three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award — with 2,447, 1,244, and 100 winners this year in each respective category. Eight of the Grand Award winners are first timers.

Café Thirty-A has won the Award of Excellence that recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.