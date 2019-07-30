MIRAMAR BEACH — Bay Breeze Patio will host the sixth annual Eggs on the Beach Big Green Egg Grilling Competition Sept. 28 at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. To enhance the competition, Bay Breeze Patio has increased cash prizes available to non-profit cook teams and will be awarding $7,500 in prizes to the winning non-profit teams.

“Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, we were able to increase this year’s prize money," said Susan Kiley, co-founder of Eggs on the Beach. “Non-profit organizations are able to share information about their cause with tasters and the winning non-profits enjoy a cash donation.”

Registration is open for non-profit, backyard and corporate cook teams. Cook teams participate by creating bite-size portions of their favorite recipes to be judged by the public as well as a celebrity judge.

Teams have the opportunity to win in a variety of categories, including Taster’s Choice, Judge’s Award and Best Booth Display. The grand prize for the most taster votes in the non-profit category is $3,500, followed by $2,500 for the second-place non-profit team and $1,500 for the third ranking non-profit team. The grand prize for the main event is a large Big Green Egg (valued at $1,110).

Proceeds from Eggs on the Beach benefit two local charities — The Fisher House of the Emerald Coast and Food for Thought.

The registration fee for non-profit cook teams is waived. For all other teams, registration is $50 for a team (up to six) and each team member will receive a commemorative T-shirt and Wayne's Get Grillin' Rubs.

Taster tickets are also on sale with special advance pricing of $32.50/adult, $14/child (age 11-17) and kids 10 and under free. To register a non-profit team, email susan@baybreezepatio.com. To register a cook team, sign up as a sponsor, or purchase a taster ticket, visit www.EggsontheBeach.com or visit Bay Breeze Patio at 32 Forest Shore Drive in Miramar Beach.