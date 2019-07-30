Sarasota Memorial Hospital ranks among "standout" hospitals and was named "Best Regional Hospital" in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port metropolitan area.

U.S. News & World Report listed Sarasota Memorial Hospital among 57 “standout” hospitals with strong ratings in nine procedures and conditions it evaluated in this year’s “Best Hospitals” study.

As part of its annual report, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals for their handling of nine surgical procedures and chronic conditions: colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, COPD, heart failure, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement, Sarasota Memorial noted in a news release.

Only 1% of those hospitals — just 57 including SMH — got that top rating in all nine. SMH also received a high performer specialty ranking for overall orthopedic care, the release noted.

The results earned SMH the national spotlight as a “standout” hospital and the No. 1 “Best Regional Hospital” in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port metropolitan area.

The ratings are designed to help patients and health care consumers make informed decisions about where to receive care for specific medical needs.

“We are proud to set the benchmark for care in our community, not just for our success in managing the most difficult cases, as with the orthopedic specialty ranking, but also for the more common treatments needed by the majority of patients who entrust us with their care,” Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder said in a news release.

Now in its 30th year, the annual “Best Hospitals” rankings are calculated based on factors including survival, patient safety, nurse staffing and other care-related quality indicators in 16 specialties. In recent years, U.S. News added the ratings for nine surgical procedures and treatments for chronic conditions commonly needed by Medicare patients. Of more than 4,500 hospitals, barely 1% got top ratings across the board, the release stated.

“Older patients are at greater risk — they tend to have higher incidence and severity of comorbidities upon admission and illnesses that are more advanced than those of younger patients,” U.S. News noted in this year’s report. “The quality of care of over-65 patients is generally regarded as indicative of a hospital’s capabilities.”

For more information about the 2019-20 rankings, visit here.

