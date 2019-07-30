American Chop Suey, a recipe remembered from a simpler time of life, is a dish that many seniors grew up eating. From New England in the early part of the 20th century, it is known by other names, such as goulash, beefaroni, chili mac or macaroni red, in other parts of the country.

A classic beefy noodle recipe, American Chop Suey is a popular dish that was enjoyed at the kitchen table, in the school cafeteria and at church potlucks. Many prefer to "dress it up" with green peppers, homemade tomato sauce, spices, mushrooms and cheese or use another type of pasta — but it is not the original.

Everyone believed their mom made the best — and here is the simple one I remember from the 1950s.

American Chop Suey

1 (16 oz.) package uncooked elbow macaroni

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 onion, chopped

2 (10.75 oz.) cans condensed tomato soup

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook macaroni according to package directions.

Meanwhile, in a separate large skillet over medium high heat, sauté the ground beef and the onion for 5 to 10 minutes, or until meat is browned and crumbly. Drain thoroughly and leave the meat and onion in the skillet. Pour the two cans of tomato soup into the skillet and stir well to combine.

When noodles are done, drain thoroughly and return noodles to the pot. Add the hamburger mixture from the skillet to the pot. Mix well and season with salt and pepper to taste. Makes five servings.

If you have a recipe to share "from the past," email pgriffin@thedestinlog.com.