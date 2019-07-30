Tuscaloosa Police fired shots at a Gadsden man they said tried to hit them with a vehicle late Monday night.

Officers said they were serving a warrant against Robert Lee Spires, 55, at a home in the Mayfair subdivision around 10:30 p.m. when he attempted to escape.

Spires, 55, was charged with three counts of attempted murder of the police officers after he was treated at DCH for a minor gunshot wound.

TPD officers learned Spires was at the home off Veterans Memorial Parkway, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit commander Lt. Jack Kennedy.

Spires is wanted in Etowah County for violating his probation in a felony theft case. Spires was standing outside the residence as the officers pulled up, Kennedy said.

He entered a vehicle that was backed into the carport, cranked the engine and ignored police commands, he said.

"Spires put the car into gear, exited the carport spinning tires and drove towards the officers," Kennedy said. Several officers fired shots, he said, as Spires drove across the yard and struck a tree.

He was treated at DCH Regional Medical Center for a minor gunshot wound to the shoulder. Deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will investigate the case.

Kennedy said three people witnessed the incident.