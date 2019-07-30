MIRAMAR BEACH — Local singer/songwriter Jessie Ritter, national winner of Cumulus Media's NASH Next competition in 2018, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin.

Last October during the NASH Next National Finale at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Ritter performed along with other NASH Next Finalists from across the country, and she was selected by a panel of music industry professionals as the NASH Next National Winner. She’s been to Nashville to record and will be showcasing her new music, along with locals’ favorites from her growing catalog during the free concert.

As the NASH Next Winner, Ritter is receiving substantial exposure on Cumulus radio stations nationwide. In June, Ritter also performed during the Bentli Bash at CMA Fest 2019 in Nashville as part of “Musicians On Call.”

Ritter is a country singer/songwriter from Southeast Missouri based in Northwest Florida, by way of Nashville and a worldwide musical adventure. Download original music and get to know her at www.jessieritter.com.