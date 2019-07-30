The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) thanks the ladies with Proffitt PR for choosing ECCAC as their Hustle for Heart charity of the month. The marketing and public relations firm volunteered their time and cooked a delicious taco-themed lunch for the staff at the Niceville center.

ECCAC’s mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect, protect children in Okaloosa and Walton Counties and restore the lives and futures of these impacted children. Their child-friendly centers house a multidisciplinary team of child protection personnel, prosecutors, law enforcement, DCF, therapists, ECCAC staff and volunteers. The 501-C-3 non-profit organization has provided services at no cost to over 12,000 children in the past 18 years.