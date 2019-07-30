PANAMA CITY — A man accused of pulling a woman from a truck, beating another man inside that truck and then fleeing when the victim got away is now charged with robbery and victim tampering.

Brad Curtis Phillips was arrested Saturday following the incident that started in a gas station parking lot at 2708 E. 15th St., according to a news release from the Bay County Sheriff's Office. A man who deputies said drove Phillips to that spot and then drove him away, was identified today as Michael Deleage. He was caught after a brief foot chase and charged with accessory to robbery and accessory to victim tampering after being caught in a wooded area.

Deputies said the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about 11 a.m. Saturday from someone who saw a man, later identified as Phillips, getting out of the passenger's side of a Dodge truck and going over to a nearby Ford where he "opened the driver's door, and grabbed the driver, a woman, out of the Ford. The man then jumped into the Ford and began to beat a man sitting inside the Ford in the passenger seat."

The release said the woman, later identified as Breena Bonifay, "stood a moment and then went over to the Dodge truck and got into it."

The passenger in the Ford managed to get out of it and, deputies said, Phillips returned to the Dodge and fled. The victim told deputies the suspect took his cell phone and that he had pain in his left arm, wrist and the back of his head as well as red marks on his face, shoulder, arm and chest.

Investigators in Bay and Liberty counties tracked down Phillips and interviewed him, the release said, and he told them he had taken the victim's cell phone so the victim couldn't call 911 for help, and had beaten him."