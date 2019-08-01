Police believe he was about to rob the pizza shop where, according to jail records, he works.

CANTON — A masked man wearing a hood and pacing outside a pizza shop just before it was to open drew the attention of a concerned citizen who called police.

Arriving officers also found Guy A. Mack III, who also works at the shop, with “a realistic looking handgun in his left front hoodie pocket.” The 19-year-old was arrested and booked in Stark County Jail.

Officers were called shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday to the business in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue NW where Mack was seen “pacing” outside the business as it was about to open. The caller reported him as a suspicious person.

″(His) clothing, behavior and weapon are very indicative of an armed robbery about to occur if not for officers’ intervention,” the jail records show.

Mack was jailed on an aggravated robbery charge.

He had just been convicted May 1 in an unrelated case for felony passing bad checks, Stark County court records show. He was sentenced into a theft intervention program.

He remained behinds bars Wednesday, held in lieu of $50,000 bond pending a Canton Municipal Court hearing.