IN CONCERT

GADSDEN

BLACKSTONE PUB: Thursday, Ryan Keef; Friday, Sky Dogs; Saturday, Robby and Marc

CHESTNUT STATION: Friday, Audible Envy; Saturday, Buck Wild

LOLA’S ON THE RIVER: TBA

210 AT THE TRACKS: 6 p.m. Aug. 10, Rock the River with the TynTymes; tickets on sale now, $25 general admission, $250 for table of 10; https://bit.ly/2JVYEG4

RAINBOW CITY

LITTLE BRIDGE MARINA: Thursday, Robert Abernathy; Friday, Bring ’Em Home; Saturday, Back Road South

ON STAGE

GADSDEN

WALLACE HALL FINE ARTS CENTER: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, CharACTers Entertainment and Gadsden State Community College presents “Mamma Mia”: tickets are$17 for adults and $13 for seniors, students and children; http://wallacehall.org

GUNTERSVILLE

THE WHOLE BACKSTAGE; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 and 9 and 10 a.m. Aug. 10, auditions for “Noises Off!”; callbacks if necessary at 2 p.m. Aug. 11; cast of nine (five men, four women); audition forms and fact sheets available at www.wholebackstage.com; visit the WBS office at 1120 Rayburn Ave., email noisesoff@wholebackstage.com or call 256-582-7469 for more information

ON SCREEN

GADSDEN

Premiere Cinemas 16

Thursday’s Schedule

“Aladdin” (PG)

11:30 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“Annabelle Comes Home” (R)

6:55 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“Crawl” (R)

Noon, 2:25 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:45 p.m.

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (PG-13)

7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum” (R)

6 p.m., 9:20 p.m.

“Men In Black: International” (PG-13)

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” (R)

11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (PG-13)

11:30 a.m., 12:40 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“Stuber” (R)

11:30 a.m., 2:05 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

“The Lion King” (PG)

11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” (PG)

11:30 a.m., 1:55 p.m., 4:20 p.m.

“Toy Story 4” (G)

11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:40 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:55 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“Yesterday” (PG-13)

12:35 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:40 p.m.

ON EXHIBIT

GADSDEN

HARDIN CENTER: Paintings by Anne Marchand and multimedia art by Sharon Kagon

MUSEUM OF ART: “Still Waters,” Chris Jordan (begins Friday); “Crossing Genres,” Evelyn L. Brannon (begins Friday); Nanda Patel, “The Art of the Sari”; Focus 2019, amateur and professional photographers

