PANAMA CITY ¬– Gulf Coast State College is hosting “Super Saturday” 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. CT Saturday at the Advanced Technology Center on the Panama City Campus. It’s an all-encompassing event for prospective students who are interested in enrolling for the Fall 2019 semester and for current students who need to register for classes. Gulf Coast is an open-access, open-enrollment institution, which means you only need a high school diploma or GED to enroll. The application fee is currently being waived for all new students.

Academic program advisors and specialists from Admissions, Advising, Enrollment Services and Financial Aid will be available to provide one-on-one assistance and guide attendees through the enrollment and registration process. Staff from Career Development, Veterans Services, TRiO and Student Accessibility Resources will also be on-hand to answer questions, and students can get their student IDs and parking decals.

In addition, the College will be hosting a Commodore Cookout from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. CT outside the Advanced Technology Center. Future students and their families are invited to join us for food, games and outdoor fun. There will be live music, a dunk tank, t-shirt tie-dye station and activities for kids. There will also be prizes and giveaways, including a free three credit hour course! The food will be on a first come, first served basis.

For more information regarding Super Saturday, please visit bit.ly/GCSCSuperSaturday, or contact Merissa Hudson at (850) 769.1551, ext. 4888. For information regarding the Commodore Cookout, contact Kristin Cottrell at (850) 769.1551, ext. 3326.