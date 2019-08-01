To gauge the practical impact look no further than the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders. When campaign staffers complained the staunch advocate of the $15 wage was paying less than $15 an hour, Sanders promptly cut their hours to reach that level.

Last week Florida’s most famous barrister announced that voters should have an opportunity to decide whether to jack up the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

John Morgan told the Miami Herald that his political action committee, Florida for a Fair Wage, had already amassed more than 1 million signatures to get on the 2020 ballot a proposed constitutional amendment that would in time force Florida employers to pay almost double the state’s current minimum wage.

Voters certainly should have the chance to decide this issue if Morgan, who successfully shepherded through the state’s medial marijuana amendment in 2016, meets the requirements. And his project seems well on its way.

But we urge voters to educate themselves on this matter, and not just readily fall for the emotional appeal behind it.

Morgan describes his plan as “business friendly.” If adopted, it would immediately raise the state minimum wage — now $8.46 an hour, or $1.21 an hour more than the federal minimum wage — to $10. Subsequent $1 increases would take effect annually to eventually reach $15 in 2026.

Phasing it in is certainly fairer to employers than tossing them into “the deep end,” as Morgan put it. But is the move necessary?

According to a March 2019 report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, at the end of 2018 an estimated 112,000 Florida workers were paid at or below the federal minimum wage; just 4% of the 4.9 million workers in Florida who are paid hourly wages.

It’s unclear how many fall in the gap between the existing minimum wage and Morgan’s proposed hike. The BLS points out that most commonly the person making minimum wage is under 25 and working in the food service industry — and many of them are entry-level or part-time jobs. Federal data note that in Florida such employees — cooks, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, etc. — typically made between $10.15 an hour and $14.11 per hour in 2018. In other words they are already at least $1.50 above the minimum wage.

Then, there are the potential adverse effects. This month a Congressional Budget Office report estimated that increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour would lift 1.3 million people out of poverty — and throw 1.3 million people, or in the worst case scenario as many as 3.7 million, out of work.

To gauge the practical impact look no further than the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders. When campaign staffers complained the staunch advocate of the $15 wage was paying less than $15 an hour, Sanders promptly cut their hours to reach that level.

The best remedy for these workers is what we have now, as shown by BLS data: a booming economy that creates competition for workers, which thus nudges up the price of labor without resorting to government — or, in Morgan’s case, voter — intervention. Morgan is right to want to help lower-wage workers. But his path to achieving that likely will come at price higher than many employers and job-hunters want to pay.

This editorial first appeared in the Lakeland Ledger.