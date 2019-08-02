The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast (BGCEC) has opened enrollment for its after-school program. The BGCEC bridges the gap between school and home, keeping kids out of places that are unsupervised, unguided and unsafe.

BGCEC is the premier youth development organization on the Emerald Coast that allows parents who work to know their children are safe while they participate in development activities that help them reach their full potential. Clubs operate within three priority outcome areas: Academic Success, Character & Leadership and Healthy Lifestyles. Academic Success is a dominant focus, and includes Power Hour, a homework program that provides additional tutoring, if necessary. Character & Leadership includes community service and character development. Healthy Lifestyles teaches members about the importance of nutrition and physical activity.

“Child safety is our overarching value for all clubs,” said BGCEC CEO Shervin Rassa. “We provide safe places for children to go after school where they are inspired to learn the skills and behaviors that will put them on the path to a great future.”

After-school programming is offered at eight locations in Escambia, Okaloosa and Walton counties until 6:30 p.m. Additionally, Destin Elementary and Kenwood Elementary offer before-school programs. The Destin and Kenwood Clubs’ members walk to the club from their classrooms after school is dismissed. All other clubs transport members from a variety of elementary schools in Okaloosa, Walton and Escambia counties. Clubs are located in Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, Destin, Santa Rosa Beach and DeFuniak Springs.

Go to www.emeraldcoastbgc.org for a complete list of locations, hours and ages served at each club. Program fees are significantly lower than most childcare rates, and discounts are available for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch. Fees for BGCEC programs vary by location. Call 850-862-1616 to get more information about membership rates and registration requirements.