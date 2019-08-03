Englewood turtle patroller Don MacAulay says one loggerhead nest on Manasota Key had 163 hatchlings.

MANASOTA KEY — Twice a week at 4:30 a.m., Don MacAulay wakes up and tackles an unprofitable job for the state of Florida with heart-tugging rewards.

He volunteers with the Coastal Wildlife Club's turtle patrol — a group that tracks sea turtle activity during the nesting season (May 1 to Oct. 31) — on Manasota Key. Their carefully mustered data is provided to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Research Institute, which monitors statewide nesting totals.

It was a dream job for MacAulay, of Hershey, Pennsylvania, who moved to rustic Englewood in 2015 to be closer to the water.

"I had a 400-gallon reef tank in Pennsylvania," MacAulay said. "I ended up losing it in a power failure one night. I've always been interested in marine life itself; this was just a good way to do it. I don't live far.

"I'd love to work with manatees and dolphins, but this is something you don't have to be a marine biologist to do."

Record year

Mote Marine Laboratory is set to officially announce record-setting sea turtle nesting numbers later this week, according to spokeswoman Stephannie Kettle. She says the mid-season totals have already surpassed yearly records, and the season is months from over.

"This is the highest number our program has ever seen," she said of the nearly 5,000 loggerhead, green, Kemp's ridley and leatherback nests logged since May. "This is the most green nests we've ever had."

Sarasota County, from a portion of Longboat Key to Venice, reports four leatherback nests — the most ever reported in a single season. Their location has been kept secret to protect them from human involvement.

Loggerheads nest every two to three years, Kettle said. This year's turtles are not the same as the ones that came during a red tide episode last summer.

Kettle said sea turtle deaths last year were largely juveniles and sub-adults, who were not nesting. It could be decades before enough data can be collected — after the surviving juveniles mature — to assess the impact of the harmful algal bloom on the population.

From about Easter Sunday, when the first nest was discovered, to present, workers in Mote's region have counted 4,974 nests. Most are loggerheads (4,814), 154 are greens, and six are other nests (Kemp's ridleys or leatherbacks).

There have been 11,827 false crawls reported — when a turtle comes ashore and creates a nest, but doesn't lay eggs — which is an increase from the previous three years.

The natural cycle

A schoolteacher introduced MacAulay to the turtle patrol and he started in 2016.

The group walks about four miles of Manasota Key's dark sand shoreline studded with barren trees and blanketed with calico shells. This part of the beach has considerable erosion, but sea turtles like the quiet spot away from urban areas.

MacAulay says his shore duties are peaceful and full of curiosities. He pores over the shoreline for marks of female turtles whose flippers leave deep tugs in the sand, and the pockmarks of hatchlings who scuttled to the sea overnight, hopefully to mature and return in 15 to 20 years to lay eggs.

Sea turtles have followed this cycle for 110 million years, according to FWC. The endangered animals face an uncertain future because of habitat encroachment, degradation of the beaches, pollution, incidental capture in commercial fisheries and strikes by watercraft.

The west coast of Florida is a breeding ground for loggerheads, greens and Kemp's ridley turtles. Occasionally, a massive leatherback — common on the east coast — appears.

The hatchlings will swim for days and end up in ocean currents, where they will forage for decades until they become adults. A yolk sac gives them back-up energy for the first couple of weeks until they can find a feeding area.

"I have found an old Goliath jaw bone, bones from whale vertebrates, just walking around and not even looking for it," MacAulay says of his patrols. "I was even off today. Instead of taking a break I came out. It's a neat experience."

While they don't expect to find hatchlings, they often find one or two inside nests an arm's length deep.

Carol McCoy, another member of Coastal Wildlife Club, took several tourists along with her during excavations Tuesday. She pulled out hatched shells — anywhere from 80 to 130 — and unhatched eggs that looked like leathery ping-pong balls.

The old eggs emit a sour smell that turns her head.

MacAulay said, incredibly, they counted a nest with a 163 hatchlings — the average number of loggerhead eggs in a single nest is 110.

The tourists from England sang a round of "Happy Birthday" to two loggerhead hatchlings headed for the Gulf.

"When you see them making their way in such a hurry, you see their struggle," said MacAulay of the stragglers they freed from their nest. "I don't know if they would have made it out."

His videos of the little ones crossing the beach to water go wild on social media.

"Everyone loves to see that," he said. "They have to make that walk on their own to get their muscles going. It's called imprinting. Supposedly, the females will come back to this beach."