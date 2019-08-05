A driver who failed to notice stopped traffic on Interstate 10 hits two vehicles, flown to trauma center.

WALTON COUNTY — A Dothan, Alabama, woman was airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center on Monday morning after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 10.

Samantha Butler, who is 31, struck a semi truck, which was stopped on the roadway along with other vehicles.

The driver of the semi had stopped to help another motorist remove a dog from the roadway, according to a Florida Highway Patrol media release. Another vehicle had also stopped for the same reason.

The accident happened at about 10:20 a.m. near mile marker 79, the release said.

Butler's car hit the semi first and then the other stopped car, which rotated into a guard rail.

The driver of the third vehicle and his passenger, both of whom were 80-year-old Baker residents, were taken by ambulance to Healthmark Regional Hospital in DeFuniak Springs. Both were released shortly thereafter.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in this accident, the release said.

The dog was alive and was taken away safely by his owner, according to a spokesman for the FHP.