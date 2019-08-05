On Monday, foreign exchange visitors working with the St. Joe Club & Resorts visited Westonwood Ranch in Freeport for a day of volunteer work. The ranch is set to open Aug. 20 and will offer a new educational route for the developmentally delayed.

FREEPORT — A foreign group recently rallied to help a special needs school prepare for its upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony.

Set to open Aug. 20 is Westonwood Ranch, a full-time school for the developmentally delayed. Founded by Freeport's Lindy Wood, the school's focus is to "bridge the gap to a more independent life" by helping students become self-reliant.

On Monday, foreign exchange visitors with the St. Joe Club & Resorts visited the campus in honor of Exchange Day, a national volunteer day for those visiting on temporary VISAs.

"Exchange day is ... really designed to showcase and highlight exchange visitors that are here," said David Causer, an International Business Development employee for Global Educational Concepts — the VISA sponsor.

Causer added that volunteer work isn't as common in other countries as it is in the U.S. He said the day was a chance for the visitors to experience "an important idea for America."

According to Rebecca Pazik, talent accusation manager for St. Joe, Westonwood Ranch is one of two local charities that the organization helps support.

While Monday marked the foreign exchange visitors' first time to the campus, she said other St. Joe teams have visited to help nearly once a month.

"We are very lucky as a company to be in this area and have that involvement with the different charities so that we can give back," Pazik said.

The ranch operates under a a three-to-one ratio between students — ages 14 to "young adulthood" — and registered behavioral teachers. Pupils will gain hands-on experience in areas including agriculture, farming, culinary and marketing.

"We really wanted to step outside of the box and provide a really innovative program, something that's very unique in its model," said Wood, who shared the ranch was inspired by her son Weston Wood, who is 9 and has severe autism. "At the core of this program we're all about fostering individual strengths and talents. It's a highly individualized program."

With around a dozen students enrolled for the upcoming school year, Wood hoped to eventually work with up to 40-50 students at a time.

She said Westonwood Ranch was created to offer a customized learning environment for people with special needs in Walton County.

"This population is so capable, they have so many talents, they just need the right environment where these skills can flourish and develop and this is where that is going to happen, she said."

For more information, visit www.westonwood.org.