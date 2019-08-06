Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa has joined Visit South Walton in an upcoming Atlanta dining destinations takeover.

The one-night event provides Atlanta residents the chance to experience a coastal dining experience featuring local South Walton chefs as they take over three upscale Atlanta restaurants.

Hilton Sandestin Beach’s executive chef Dan Vargo is taking the local flavors of South Walton to ARNETTE’S Chop Shop, a modern expression of the classic American steakhouse focusing on local and sustainable ingredients. Guests can expect a signature dish of organic produce and seasonal seafood, highlighting flavors exclusive to the acclaimed beach neighborhoods of South Walton.

The event will be from 5-10 p.m. Aug. 15 at ARNETTE’s Chop Shop, 2700 Apple Valley Road NE, in Brookhaven, Georgia. To make a reservation, go to arnetteschopshop.com.