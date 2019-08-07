The fourth annual Women in Science Conference, a celebration of women in all STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) professions, takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Northwest Florida State College's Student Services Center, Building 400 at 100 E. College Boulevard in Niceville.

Hosted by the Emerald Coast Science Center, the evening will consist of inspirational presentations from professional women in STEM careers. All ages are welcome, especially middle school and high school students looking to discover careers in STEM. Guests will have a chance to mingle with the speakers and other guest professionals, and all speakers will be a part of an open panel Q&A session for audience members to ask questions. Food and drink provided.

This year’s speakers include Tanya Gallagher, GIS coordinator at Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners and adjunct instructor at University of West Florida; Brenda Vandegrift, Innovative Solutions manager at Leonardo DRS, Airborne and Intelligence Systems; Jennifer Galloway, Sensor Solutions director at BAE Systems; Jobina Johnson, System and Software engineer at Boeing; and Jamie Barnes, student at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

Tickets, $5 for students and $12 for adults, are available at http://2019womeninscience.eventbrite.com.