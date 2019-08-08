PANAMA CITY BEACH — A man who just wouldn’t leave well enough alone went to jail during the weekend after deputies said he repeatedly refused requests to leave a woman’s property.

In a Bay County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy said he arrived at a residence where a woman from out of town, who came her looking for work, said her boyfriend had arrived and “tried to start fights with everyone in the home and she wanted him to leave.”

She also told the deputy “that I would need more officers if he got violent.”

The deputy talked to the man inside the home. The man said he just wanted to leave.

“I told him that would be a good idea as that would solve all the problems here today. He then stated that he was not leaving until ‘he’ did, while pointing to another subject across the room.” The deputy talked to that man who said that was fine, his mother was there to pick him up anyway and he left without incident.

So the first man was again asked to leave, “and he stated that he would after he got his things and had a beer. I explained to him that he needed to leave now. He gathered his things, got a beer and walked out to the driveway.

“I told him to leave the property in excess of ten times, but all he wanted to do was ask why, then asked what we were going to do, then asked if we were going to shoot him,” the report continued. “He was told to leave several more times, then he stated, ‘what are you going to do if I don’t?’ I told him that I would arrest him for trespassing.”

The man then picked up his bag and walked out into the street, but, “he then stopped and stated that he wasn’t going anywhere until they bought him a bus ticket home.”

The deputy gave him one more chance, and the man “stated he wasn’t leaving until he had a cigarette.”

The man did, in fact, leave without having a cigarette after being arrested.