Country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley will play the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on Friday as part of his 2019 Burning Man Tour, with opening acts Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Hot Country Knights. The latter is Bentley’s ’90s country-rock cover band; he performs in a wig under pseudonym “Douglas Douglason.”

Early stops on the tour show the acts combining for four-plus hours of concert each night. In setlists from shows last week, Bentley opens with his 2018 hit "Burning Man," moves into "Up On the Ridge" from the same-titled 2010 bluegrass disc, then rolls through a string of his No. 1 hits before reaching his 2019 song "Living," from 2018 album "The Mountain." He brings Pardi and Townes out for duets mid-set, before closing on another string of No. 1s, including "Am I the Only One," "Come a Little Closer," "Say You Do," "What Was I Thinkin'," "Sideways," "Drunk on a Plane" and "Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)."

Frederick Dierks Bentley's celebrated as "equal parts affability and authenticity," according to Forbes magazine. At times his songs trace bro-country party-despite-heartbreak themes, complete with singalong choruses, such as "Drunk on a Plane" and "Somewhere on a Beach." But on the flip side, his new single "Living" draws from "ultra-personal material," according to Rolling Stone: "Some days you just breathe in/Just try to break even/Sometimes your heart's poundin' out of your chest/Sometimes it's just beatin'/Some days you just forget/What all you've been given/Some days you just get back/And some days you're just alive."

His 2003 self-titled debut disc sold platinum off singles “What Was I Thinkin’,” “My Last Name” and “How Am I Doin’." The 2005 “Modern Day Drifter” also sold more than a million copies, with the No. 3 hit “Lot of Leavin’ Left to Do” followed by No. 1 hits “Come a Little Closer” and “Settle for a Slowdown.” In all, he’s scored seven No. 1 albums and 17 No. 1 hit singles, counting 6.4 billion digital streams. Some of his best-known songs including “Every Mile a Memory,” “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go),” “Feel that Fire,” “Sideways,” “Am I the Only One,” “Home,” “5-1-5-0,” “I Hold On,” “Drunk on a Plane,” “Say You Do,” “Somewhere on a Beach,” “Different for Girls,” “Woman, Amen” and “Burning Man.” Last year's "The Mountain" was selected as one of 2018's best by Rolling Stone, USA Today, Esquire and others. Bentley last played the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in 2016, with opening act Randy Houser.

Pardi has a new studio disc, "Heartache Medication," due out sometime in September. The title-track single broke into Top 40 earlier in the summer. He opened tours for Bentley in 2010 and 2014, and for Alan Jackson, in addition to headlining his own. Pardi's two previous studio albums include 2014′s “Write You a Song” and 2016′s platinum “California Sunrise.” His No. 1 country singles include “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt on My Boots” and “Heartache on the Dance Floor.”

Townes is also a relative newcomer, having cut 2011's "Real" when she was just 17, even though she was writing and recording songs as early as 14. Last year, she signed to Columbia Nashville, for which she cut the EP “Living Room Worktapes.” The single “Somebody’s Daughter” went to No. 1 on country charts in her native Canada.

Hot Country Knights began as Bentley and other country-star pals wigged out and playing mostly tongue-in-cheek covers. In earlier shows, Bentley and some of his band played as Hot Country Knights, high-energy 20-minute opening sets including the Isley Brothers "Shout," and Reba McEntire's "Does He Love You."

Friday's show begins at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6. Tickets remaining are selling for $31, $50.75, $70.75 and $95.75, before taxes, and Ticketmaster or other fees. See www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com.