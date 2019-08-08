The first local “Loss of a Spouse” seminar will be 6:308 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 22. This seminar will be held in the Library of Faith Christian School, 801 20th St, in Port St. Joe. The death of a spouse is one of the most traumatic events faced by individuals. No one is prepared for the challenges they will face. Regardless of when and how a spouse died, rebuilding life is a challenge. For those impacted by Hurricane Michael, the challenge is even greater.

“Loss of a Spouse” is a free seminar to help those grieving their loss. The Seminar features a video with interviews with counselors, grief experts, and widowed men and women. They offer helpful insights on: what to expect in the days to come, how to deal with the loneliness, what to do with belongings, why it won’t always hurt this much, and other practical help for dealing with the challenges of loss.

Everyone who attends will receive a booklet with over 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild their lives. Information about the local GriefShare fall group will also be provided.

Encouragement through the grieving process is available. This is ministry of Long Avenue Baptist Church. For more information visit www.GriefShare.org or call Sam Haltom (970-871-0151) or Linda Haltom (970-846-1130).