Local firefighters saved a DeFuniak Springs home Thursday.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — A rapid response by local firefighters saved a Walton County family's home Thursday evening.

The Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the call shortly after 5 p.m. on Kings Lake Boulevard, according to a press release from the department.

When Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene first, they found a residential garage nearly engulfed in flames, threatening the nearby home. The Walton County Fire Rescue

and Argyle Volunteer Fire Department arrived and began assisting Liberty Volunteer Fire District to battle the blaze.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it caused any major damage to the family’s home, the press release said. Fortunately, no residents were home at the time of the fire.

The fire’s origin is unknown at this time. The State Fire Marshall’s office responded to investigate the cause of the fire.