The Air Force is detonating old munitions Monday. Residents of DeFuniak Springs may hear some loud noises.

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE — The 96th Civil Engineer Group’s explosive ordnance disposal flight is scheduled to perform a routine munitions disposal on Range C-62 Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon.



Residents in the area of Defuniak Springs may hear a large detonation during this time.



The EOD Flight performs munitions disposals on the Eglin reservation as a safety measure.