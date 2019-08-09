A Miramar Beach woman stopped to help when she found the turtle lying in the road. The first vet turned her down, but the second vet got out the glue and went to work.

DESTIN — A turtle that was struck by a car and left to die is a "happy camper" since a local vet used mesh and acrylic to replace part of his shell.

Cheryl Allen of Miramar Beach was on her way to Starbucks on Monday morning when she noticed the turtle lying in a puddle of blood in Pritchard Road.

"I pulled over and he looked pretty bad," she said. "I walked back to my car and then decided to give him another look. He looked up at me, so I went back to my car and got something to move him with."

She said the back half of his shell was broken off and she could see flesh. She moved him to a bush, called the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge and they gave her the names of several vets that had agreed to help with cases like this.

The first vet turned her down but Airport Veterinary Clinic in Destin told her to bring it in.

She put him in a box and drove him to the office.

"When I walked in, they gave me a look like, 'This probably isn't going to end well," she said. "But they glued it back together and he's a happy camper. And they love him."

Dr. Kelly Haeusler said that the turtle will rehab there before being moved to the refuge.

"The whole back of his shell was crushed," she said. "You can repair a crushed shell as long as the turtle's body isn't crushed."

Haeusler said it is a Florida box turtle and they're on the move at this time of year.

Allen, who describes herself as a big animal activist, said she always stops for turtles crossing the road.

And she's glad this story had a happy ending.

"This is a heartwarming story," she said. "And I think as a community we should recognize the effort and love and care for this animal ... when others I called would not consider it.

"I have always heard of how great this vet was ... and have even used them in the past, but they came through when clearly they didn't have to."