This is in response to your July 19, 2019, Viewpoints editorial, “investigation uncovers prison squalor.”

At Bay Correctional Facility, while under the leadership of Warden Bill Spivey and Assistant Warden Elizabeth Keyes, from 2005 until the CCA contract ended, they, along with we teachers and most officers, were committed to respect and rehabilitation for all inmates. They, along with Ronnie Holland, chief of security, allowed a three-month long art class, with five art tutor inmates who taught water-color, acrylic, charcoal, oil pastels and colored pencils. It was very successful and ran continuously for years.

We also had an inmate-led yoga class that was very successful for years as well. I must mention the other programs that were offered: Spanish, Native American culture, public speaking, guitar and violin lessons, among the state-certified programs, GED, culinary arts, horticulture and more!

While working there as a pre-GED teacher, I knew I was a part of something very special. We had graduations twice a year, sometimes as many as 60 to 70 at a time! Treating inmates with respect and offering as many programs as time and security will allow is the simple fix for rehabilitation in prisons. Keeping them busy and full of hope for their future gives them plenty of motivation to be a contributing asset to the community where they will live, upon release. Warden Spivey and Assistant Warden Keyes really understood that formula for success, and I so enjoyed being a small part of it!

Auburn Harris,

Panama City