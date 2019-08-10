INLET BEACH — A man suffered a medical emergency while driving his pickup truck Saturday and crashed into a two-story house, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Hoaracio de Jesus Benitez of Fort Walton Beach was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram south on Grande Pointe Circle in Inlet Beach at 11:30 a.m. when he suffered the emergency, hit the accelerator, left the road and hit the home, the FHP reported. Benitez suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bay Medical Center in Panama City.

A crew from the South Walton Fire Distric's Technical Response Team arrived and were able to brace the house's second-floor balcony and help remove the truck, the FHP said.