PANAMA CITY — It’s been 10 months since Hurricane Michael, a deadly Category 5 hurricane, hit Florida’s Gulf Coast. Panama City was badly damaged from the storm.

Now, Panama City art gallery The Light Room is hosting a special exhibition, "After the Hurricane: Photos by The Panama City News Herald," featuring photographs taken by local photographers Patti Blake and Joshua Boucher in the days that followed.

The exhibit runs through Sept. 28 at The Light Room at 306 Harrison Ave. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.