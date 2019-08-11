Smile A While: Smile A While, a social group for women, meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The schedule is: Sept. 10, Las Brisas; Oct. 8, Chili’s, Gadsden; Nov. 12, Hibachi Grill; Dec. 10, Silver Lakes, 1 Sunbelt. For information, call Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776.

Gadsden-Etowah Business Expo: 11 a.m. Aug. 20, 210 at the Tracks; $5 admission for the public, free for members of The Chamber of Gadsden & Etowah County

Summer Concert Series: 9 p.m. Sept. 6, Mort Glosser Amphitheatre; U.S. Band; free

GSCC Registration: Registration is underway and continues through Aug. 27 for the 2019 Fall Semester at Gadsden State Community College; classes begin Aug. 21 for the full semester and Fall Mini I term; visit www.gadsdenstate.edu and click on the link to myGadsdenState at the top of the page to begin the registration process, or click “apply now” to be admitted; 256-549-8259 or admissions@gadsdenstate.edu

Senior-friendly Line Dance Classes: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston; 256-231-7630

YMCA of the Coosa Valley: The YMCA is looking for players to participate in a table tennis program; games currently are being played at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the YMCA, 100 Walnut St.; stop by during those times to learn more

Diagnostic Medical Sonography: Applications are being accepted through Sept. 1 for the Spring 2020 Diagnostic Medical Sonography program at Gadsden State Community College; hose interested must complete all prerequisites and attend a mandatory informational meetings scheduled at Prater Hall on the Valley Street Campus; meeting dates are 3 p.m. Oct. 17 and 5:15 p.m. Nov. 18; . The first meeting will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 6. The remaining meetings will take place during fall semester at 3 p.m. Oct. 17 and 5:15 p.m. Nov. 18; visit https://bit.ly/2UerbeA to register

Professional Development: Gadsden State Community College’s Skills Training Division is conducting computer training courses for those interested in professional development; classes are available in Microsoft PowerPoint 2016, Microsoft Word 2016 Beginning, Microsoft Word 2016 Intermediate, Microsoft Excel 2016 Beginning and Microsoft Excel 2016 Intermediate; classes are open to all ages and enrollment for each course is a minimum of 10; all classes are 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Office Careers Lab located in the Realtime Reporting Building on the East Broad Campus; class dates vary, the first begins Sept. 3; $99 per class; a reference book is required for each class and must be purchased in advance; 256-549-8234 or https://bit.ly/2YOWFq1