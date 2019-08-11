It’s problematic — and a recipe for strife if not disaster — to ignore, with a wink and a nod, rules that are codified and in place.

It can be equally problematic — not to mention draconian and pharisaical — when those rules leave no room for deviation under any circumstances, even quite legitimate ones.

The Gadsden City Board of Education is dealing with such a situation right now, and we like the direction it seems to be taking.

Public school students in the city system are required to attend the elementary and middle schools in their particular residence zone. (The system has, of course, had only one high school since 2006).

However, many families apparently haven’t been following that rule for various reasons, such as supposed hardships, or allowing the children of teachers to attend the schools where they are employed as a convenience. We imagine there’s a bit of “I want my child to go to the BEST school,” or trying to ensure that children don’t get separated from their friends at the middle school level, involved as well.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing in the current rules about hardships or faculty convenience, or that gives parents any leeway or selectivity (and “grandfathers” that choice) as to which school their children can attend. Superintendent Tony Reddick said he and his staff had plenty of those conversations leading up to the start of classes last week. The rules say “the school in your zone,” period.

An argument can be made for following that requirement to the letter. An argument also can be made for allowing exceptions. (For example, we don’t think it’s feasible to require teachers to live in the zone where they’re employed, or fair to expect them to potentially have to drive across town or the county during rush hour to get their kids to a different school.)

The school board plans a work session to consider both sides and decide whether to leave the rules intact or add some leeway. If it’s the latter, those exceptions should be stated clearly and with the greatest possible detail. (It doesn’t need to be like NASCAR’s fluid rule book with its notorious “except in rare instances” clause.)

Significantly, Reddick and the board reassured parents that there will be no crackdown this year, that students will be able to stay in schools where they’re enrolled. Any changes would go into effect in 2020-21.

We think that’s fair. Some students may end up having to change schools, but it won’t be something they find out about at the last minute or aren’t expecting.