TGMC announces promotion

Terrebonne General Medical Center has promoted registered nurse Kirbie Lecompte to director of employer and consumer health.

Lecompte will implement strategies to engage consumers and employers through outreach wellness and screening programs, and direct people to employer and digital health care programs, the hospital said in a news release.

She most recently served as the TGMC wellness for life manager where she took a proactive approach to preventative health and well-being, the hospital said. She cultivated the Wellness for Life and Well and Wise programs as well as health and wellness initiatives to area employers and the community. She also has an extensive background in nursing, management and employee benefits.

TGMC adds interventional cardiologist

Terrebonne General Medical Center has added Dr. Ross Melvin, an interventional cardiologist, to its medical staff.

Melvin received his osteopathic medicine and a bachelor of science degree in physiology from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, the hospital said in a news release.

He completed a residency in internal medicine at Metropolitan Health Hospital in Wyoming, Michigan. He then finished three different fellowships at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, St. John Hospital in Detroit and St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Wyoming, Michigan.

He will practice interventional cardiology at TGMC and the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, providing advanced training in cardiovascular disease and focusing on the invasive management of heart disease.

To learn more, visit TGMC.com.

Hospital honors Employee of the Month

Terrebonne General Medical Center has named Josh Verdin as its August Employee of the Month.

Verdin works in Information Technology as a computer systems analyst.

"Verdin is one of the hardest-working employees. He graciously accepts any projects, incidents and requests, and not only does he get them done, he gets them done with an extreme degree of quality that the department has come to expect and depend on. He is an unspoken leader of the department and many of his coworkers turn to him for advice pertaining to complicated technical problems and projects," the hospital said in a news release.

Anthropologist to address women's group

Charlotte Till, graduate student in anthropology from New Zealand, is the featured speaker at the Thursday Women’s Business Alliance luncheon.

Till will share how internships, work experience programs and other empowering experiences that paved the way for her to research how people living in environmentally at-risk areas helped her make decisions on when and where people move, the alliance said in a news release.

The luncheon begins at noon at The Main Affair, 7879 Main St. in Houma. The $20 membership registration can be completed online at www.wbahouma.org/Programs/Luncheons. Tickets are $25 at the door.

The meeting is open to WBA members and the general public. For information on the luncheon or memberships, visit www.wbahouma.org or email info@wbahouma.org.

SCIA to host human relations workshop

The South Central Industrial Association's Industrial Committee on Education will offer a human relations workshop on Sept. 26.

The workshop at 8 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 142 Library Drive, Houma, will be presented by Fisher Phillips.

The course is free for members and $100 per person for non-members.

Topics include improving employee morale, HIPAA law and medical marijuana.

Registration is required. Email kathy@sciaonline.net by noon Sept 13.

Hospital honored for patient safety

Terrebonne General Medical Center was awarded a 2019 Safety Star Award by the Louisiana Hospital Association Trust Funds at its summer conference.

The Safety Star Award is presented to health care facilities that have successfully implemented new processes or developed innovative ideas that improve patient safety, the hospital said in a news release.

TGMC was recognized for its patient safety initiative, “Journey to Reduce HA-CDI Rates,” and was awarded $10,000. Patients now have a lower risk of acquiring an infection, less exposure to additional antibiotics, fewer complications and a decreased cost of hospital care.

Seminar planned on starting a business

A free seminar on Sept. 10 offers a comprehensive overview of the steps to start a business -- from planning to funding and other resources, the Terrebonne Economic Development Authority said in a news release.

Register at https://www2.lsbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=1390033 for this 10 a.m. to noon seminar at Fletcher Technical Community College's Houma campus at 310 St. Charles St.

Thibodaux nursing facility honored



The Louisiana Nursing Home Association announced that 29 nursing and assisted-living facilities, including the Thibodaux Healthcare Center, earned national quality awards for their commitment to improving the quality of care for seniors and people with disabilities.

In 2019, Louisiana ranked second in the nation for receiving the most Silver-Achievement in Quality Awards for long-term care quality, the association said in a news release. Eleven Louisiana nursing facilities and two assisted-living facilities in Louisiana earned the 2019 Silver-Achievement in Quality Award.

“Receiving a bronze or silver award is an incredible recognition of a facility’s unwavering focus on continuous quality improvement, which ultimately improves the overall health outcomes of the residents they serve," said Mark Berger, association executive director.

TGMC honored with Baby-Friendly award

Terrebonne General Medical Center has received its second Baby-Friendly birth facility recognition from Baby-Friendly USA.

TGMC is the first hospital in the state to achieve re-designation, the hospital said in a news release.

Baby-Friendly USA Inc. is the U.S. authority for the implementation of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative, a global program sponsored by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund, TGMC said.

The initiative recognized TGMC for offering an optimal level of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies.

TGMC joins the more than 20,000 designated Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers worldwide. There are 573 active Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers in the United States.

Got business news to share? Email our business editor, Mike Hill, at mike.hill@dailycomet.com and put “Newsmakers” in the subject line. We’d like to spread the word about your promotions, awards, retirements and events.