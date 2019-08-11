Starting this week, construction will close a portion of Rice Mine Road for three consecutive nights, city officials said.

Rice Mine Road will be closed nightly between The Townes and Edwards Circle from 6:30 p.m. Thursday until 7:30 a.m. Aug. 18, said Jeremy Jones, a civil engineer in the city’s Infrastructure and Public Services office.

The roadway will be reopened to motorists each day before 7:30 a.m. and city officials have contacted the Tuscaloosa City Schools to ensure bus routes won’t be affected on Friday morning, Jones said.

The closures are to allow the John Plott Co. Inc. to perform sanitary sewer and water line construction as part of the $2.74 million Rice Mine Road Phase III construction project.

On Aug. 6, the City Council signed off on a $91,704 funding agreement with Builders Group Development LLC to pay for the work that’s taking place through Aug. 18.

This agreement was entered because anticipated roadway improvements to Rice Mine Road will extend beyond the planned entrance to the proposed Stillwater neighborhood, for which the City Council gave its approval in May.

Designed for a 6.38-acre tract off Rice Mine Road across from the Townes of North River neighborhood, Stillwater is designed to contain 26 single-family homes — three of which will face Lake Tuscaloosa — and range in cost from $350,000 to $750,000.

Developer Brock Corder of The Builders Group agreed to fund the water and sewer connections to avoid damaging the resurfaced Rice Mine Road.

The Builders Group is paying City Hall $91,704 for the work, which the city will then pass on to The John Plott Co. as part of the funding agreement associated with the Rice Mine Road Improvements Project Phase III project that began earlier this year.

City officials have said that the expected completion date is November 2020.

This overall project includes widening Rice Mine Road to three lanes along with curb and gutter improvements, storm sewer upgrades and sidewalk installation between New Watermelon Road and the entrance to the Waterfall neighborhood at Waterfall Parkway.

The contract also features the installation of a sidewalk along Rock Quarry Drive between Rice Mine Road and the driveway of Rock Quarry Elementary School.

This project follows phases I and II, which were completed in 2008 and 2016, respectively, and is part of an overall $4 million plan to upgrade Rice Mine Road that was announced in October 2015.

The overall scope of the plan included the addition of an access road connecting the Rock Quarry school with the Phelps Activity Center as well as improvements to several intersections, turning lane extensions and sidewalk extensions from Old Colony and Rice Mine roads to the Greystone and Waterfall neighborhoods.

