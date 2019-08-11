Still under review, the roughly 40-acre range could soon be open for practice on U.S. Highway 331 South near Wagon Wheel Road and Edgewood Circle.

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A new shooting range could soon be locked and loaded into the Walton County books.

Proposed last Wednesday during a technical review committee meeting was a development order to build an outdoor shooting range on a 40-acre parcel located on U.S. Highway 331 South near Wagon Wheel Road and Edgewood Circle.

According to Mac Carpenter, planning director for the county, the property already contains a smaller, private shooting range that was "constructed without permits."

"It's a subject of code enforcement action and the remedy is to get the proper development order if they're able to," he said. "That's the process we're in right now."

Dubbed "The Range Project" by county documents, the order was submitted Jan. 29.

While Commissioner Danny Glidewell was aware of the proposal via Facebook, he said no information had been formally presented to him yet.

He added that it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the development this early in the review process.

"I'm sure it will be to us soon," said Glidewell, who oversees the district where the range would go.

The proposal is scheduled to be reviewed again at an upcoming TRC meeting Aug. 21, Carpenter said. If recommended for approval, it would then be discussed at public hearings before the planning commission and board of county commissioners.

"We are not regulating guns, we are regulating a business that's an allowable use in a zoning district," he said.

For more information and to view future meetings, visit www.co.walton.fl.us.