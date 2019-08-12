A Florida Panhandle man just got a whole lot richer.

PANAMA CITY - A Florida Panhandle man just got a whole lot richer.

The Florida Lottery announced Aaron Pitts, 26, of Panama City, claimed a $1 million prize in the $20 MONOPOLY JACKPOT Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

"He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $715,000," a news release stated. "Pitts purchased his winning ticket from Ami 58 Food Mart, located at 22917 Panama City Beach Parkway in Panama City Beach."

The $20 Scratch-Off game MONOPOLY JACKPOT launched in September 2018 and the game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97, according to the release.