A Florida House Bill from 2017 allows cell companies access to public utility easements and right-of-ways to install (soon-to-be) 5G towers.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — The effects of house bill 687 — passed in 2017 — are slowly creeping into South Walton one wireless tower at a time.

A local official expects a 5G tower to eventually be set up every 300 feet on certain Walton County roadways.

According to Mac Carpenter, Walton's planning director, the bill gave cell providers the same access to public utility easements and right-of-ways as cable companies. He added that the public works department also has no authority to regulate whether or not the towers are installed.

"They are receiving (right-of-way) permits from public works for any new poles," Carpenter wrote in an email. "There is no planning approval required provided they abide by state law."

The area has already seen an influx of new towers, all of which are currently transmitting at 4G. Once 5G becomes available, they will be converted and more towers are expected to be built.

At least one resident has voiced concerns that the towers might impose health risks.

"We understand that yes, our area is growing and that we'll need more cell towers, but does it have to be 5G?" said Shelley Poveda, a Point Washington resident who said she lives about a mile from a tower. "(5G) has not been tested for long-term use ... I don't want my family to be the guinea pigs."

She added that other residents were also concerned about the towers "just popping up all over."

"5G is not like a step up from 3G to 4G," she said. "5G is like thousands of times stronger than 4G."

While Carpenter wasn't a fan of the state interfering with the local scenery, he was in favor of boosting South Walton's cell service.

"As a representative of nearly 500 local governments in Florida, I can tell you we are never pleased when the state Legislature chooses to preempt local regulation of something as important as the aesthetics of our community," he said.