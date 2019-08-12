Plans to use the existing building – the former office of Sandcastles Escapes rental management company – as part of the design of a new TDC Visitor’s Center have been scrapped, according to TDC spokesman David Demarest.

The South Walton Tourist Development Council is not going to be able to re-purpose a building at a site on U.S. Highway 331 it paid $1.7 million to obtain.

Plans to use the existing building – the former office of Sandcastles Escapes rental management company – as part of the design of a new TDC Visitor’s Center have been scrapped, according to TDC spokesman David Demarest.

“We’ll move forward to determine what the best design for our visitor center will be,” he said.

A new building will be constructed from the ground up, Demarest said, “ultimately giving us a better design at a better price.”

In June of 2018, the TDC paid SRB Holdings LLC $1.35 million for a parcel of land with an approximately 5,500-square-foot building on it. The holding company, which lists Deron Strickman-Levitas as its managing partner, had paid $800,000 for the land that January.

An adjacent, vacant lot was purchased for $350,000, bringing the total cost of the sale to $1.7 million, Demarest confirmed.

At an Aug. 6 TDC board meeting, Neill O’Connell, a senior engineer at O’Connell and Associates Consulting Engineers, reported that a plan to disassemble the existing building and reconstruct it on the same property wasn’t going to work.

“Engineering and construction costs will likely exceed the cost of tearing it down and building a new building,” O’Connell said.

Were the 16-year-old building to be brought down and rebuilt on the existing parcel of land, it would have to be constructed to today’s Florida Building Code standards, a letter discussing the issues with the structure said. Retrofits would be required to prepare the steel portions of the building to withstand 140 mile per hour winds.

“If the structure is disassembled and moved to the north end of Walton County, it is less likely that the structure will require structural retrofits necessary to meet the current edition of the Florida Building Code,” the letter said.

The engineers found the interior of the building had been framed with timber, “structurally independent of the steel frame,” the engineer said. He said he did not believe the interior framing could be successfully disassembled and then reassembled.

Likewise the stucco exterior of the building would have to be removed and disposed of, the engineer said. Even the slab on which the structure was built was found to be inadequate, O’Connell told the TDC board. He recommended that if an effort were made to tear down and reconstruct, that the slab be “destructed and removed.”

Though the TDC won’t be able to re-purpose the existing building, Demarest said “it’s important to note that we purchased the land (on Hwy 331) for the location.”

“Our current visitor center is built on land leased from the Florida DEP – the lease is good for about 20 more years – and is hard to access on the way in to town. Visitors coming down Hwy 331 have to turn east on Hwy 98 and then make a U-turn before turning north into our welcome center,” he said.

The existing Visitor’s Center is also low on parking and short on space, Demarest said.

“The new location will be much easier for visitors to access on their way into South Walton, and we feel that with more space we’ll be able to do a better job conveying the South Walton experience,” he said.

Cliff Knauer, with Dewberry Engineers, suggested to the TDC board that the agency could offer to sell the former rental management building to the highest bidder, provided the purchaser be willing to relocate the structure.

He said Regional Utilities has successfully employed the relocation strategy on several occasions.

“The highest bidder takes the building, moves it and does what they want to with it. It’s a cheap way to acquire a steel building. A lot of companies get buildings they can use for a cheap price.”