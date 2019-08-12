The driver, 50-year-old William Moran was apprehended after attempted to travel into the woods of Yorkshire Drive in the Sunny Hills area.

A Panama City man was arrested Wednesday after fleeing from deputies responding to a possible domestic violence call.

Around 9:30 a.m. on August 7, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a person who believed they were hearing a female screaming from a neighbor’s residence. Deputies responded to the home on Fairbanks Drive and were met with a man leaving in a Ford truck, according to the report.

As deputies attempted to stop the truck, it began traveling at a high rate of speed attempting to flee the area.

The driver, 50-year-old William Moran was apprehended after attempted to travel into the woods of Yorkshire Drive in the Sunny Hills area.

Moran was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of fleeing and eluding, habitually driving while license is suspended or revoked, and resisting arrest without violence.

Moran is also wanted multiple warrants out of Bay County.