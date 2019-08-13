The Bama Art House fall film series begins Tuesday night with “The Tomorrow Man” at the Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave.

The 2019 film stars John Lithgow and Blythe Danner as two people in a small town who try to find love.

Tickets for each showing in film series, which also runs in the winter and summer, are $8 for general admission, $7 for students and $6 for Arts Council members. Each film begins at 7:30 p.m., with the box office opening at 6:30, and the doors and Bama Bar at 6:45. Season-pass punch cards, $60 for any 10 films in any Bama Art House series, will be on sale at the box office.

To see a trailer for "The Tomorrow Man," go to www.bamatheatre.org/bamaarthouse.php.