All area codes are 850 unless specified.

Kyle LaMonica: Kyle LaMonica, acoustic rock singer-songwriter, performs Aug. 17 at Seaside Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Seaside Amphitheater.

Summer Concert Series: Listen to the music of Jamell Richardson from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 18 on the lawn at the Gulley Amphitheater in Gulf Place in Santa Rosa Beach. Bring your chairs, blankets, coolers and some bug spray to the free, family-friendly event.

Alice in Wonderland: The cast of the Seaside REP Theatre perform a Children's Theatre Performance at the Seaside Amphitheater on Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. through Aug. 19. Bring a chair or blanket, snacks and drinks, and enjoy the show. Free and open to all ages.

Groovin on the Green: Enjoy an evening of live music with Michael J Thomas at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 on the Carillon Beach Village Green. Bring beverage of choice, chairs, blankets and coolers. Town restaurants will be open.

Aug. 26:Jones & Company

Sept. 1: True Soul

Wednesday Night Concert Series: Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Rust & Gold at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

Aug. 28: Chris Alvarado

Sept. 4: The Good Lookings

Sept. 11: The Blenders

Sept. 18: Forrest Williams Band

Sept. 25: The Modern Eldorados

Oct. 2: Chris Alvarado

Oct. 9: Luke Langford Band

Oct. 16: Boukou Groove

Oct. 23: Geoff McBride

Oct. 30: Selwyn Birchwood

Family Fun Fest: Join in the free fun Friday nights for Family Fun Fest from 6-10 p.m. at Seascape Towne Centre, located near Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. Event features live music performances, food and drink specials and kid-friendly activities, including face painting and a live magic show.

Third Thursday Wine Walk: Join the Gulf Place Merchants for a South Walton tradition at 5 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Tickets are $20 and include samplings of hand-selected wines, light appetizers, live music and giveaways. Check in at 5 p.m. at the stage to receive a complimentary glass and walkabout map.

American Idol 'bus tour' auditions: American Idol will soon launch its search for the next superstar. "Bus Tour" open call auditions are Aug. 20. Visit www.americanidol.com for more information and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions. For Mobile auditions, go to https://fmna.etribez.com/ag/fmna/ai3abc/welcomeOnsite.html and click on the Mobile photo to register.

Diabetes Program: Community members are preventing type 2 diabetes together with the yearlong PreventT2 Lifestyle Change Program. The program starts Aug. 22 at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast. For more information on enrollment, class schedules, cost or to speak to an education specialist, call 278-3546 or email Linsey.Hall@ascension.org.

Stock the Pantry: Food for Thought's Stock the Pantry Party is open to everyone, not just the participating teams. The Santa Rosa Beach Pantry party will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 with light bites and refreshments while teams deliver their food collected. Entry fee is $5 or five food items.

Bubbly Baytowne: Enjoy an evening full of free champagne and shopping during The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 22, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17. Sip and Shop through the village streets, and stop in various retail merchants as you enjoy a selection of premium champagnes. This event is free and for 21 and up only.

Central Square Cinema: Grab a blanket and head for the Seaside Amphitheater at 8 p.m. Aug. 23 to watch the free family movie "A Goofy Movie” on the lawn.

Aug. 30: The Secret Life Of Pets

McCaskill & Company: The community is invited to McCaskill & Company Aug. 24 for the exclusive opportunity to buy a diamond straight from the diamond cutter with more than two million dollars worth of certified diamonds to choose from in the Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W. Handcrafted by skilled artisans in Italy, each piece of Marco Bicego jewelry combines old world tradition with contemporary design. Call 650–2262.

• Sept. 10-12: The Great Estate Buying Show

Estate-buying company National Rarities will be at McCaskill for guests who are ready to sell valuables such as gold, sterling silver, diamonds, jewelry, coins and currency, watches, artwork, paintings, autographs, old photos, antique toys, vintage advertising and other collectible and rarities. National Rarities will pay on site in exchange for any of the above valuable items.

• Nov. 8-9: The Erica Courtney Adventure

Named as one of the Top 3 Jewelry Designers in the World by United Brands, Erica Courtney travels the world and mines for some of the rarest and most beautiful gems. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet her in person and experience her exquisite collection of jewelry and gemstones.

Stake and Burger Dinner: The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will host Sixth Annual Stake & Burger at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Hilton Sandestin. One of the best linebackers in NFL history, Derrick Brooks, will be keynote speaker. Purchase tickets at https://850tix.com/events/6th-annual-stake-and-burger-dinner. All proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast.

Dog Days of Summer: Grab your fur-baby and join in a free doggie social from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 29 in Grand Park at Grand Boulevard. Enjoy live music, raffle prizes and plenty of people and puppy treats. Please, no prong collars.

Baytowne Art Walk: The annual event will be held from 5-10 p.m. Aug. 30-Sept.1 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Each evening stroll the Village streets as you browse a variety of artwork from both regional and local artists. Enjoy live music throughout the festival from local artists and a fireworks show over the lagoon on Sunday at 9:15 p.m.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged): Your favorite trio is back at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5-7, 12-14, and 20-21 with the return of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) at The REP in Seaside. Join them for a fast-paced and hilarious ride through 37 of Shakespeare's plays in 97 minutes. Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP members. Purchase tickets at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/.

Night at the Museum: The Heritage Museum presents its annual Night at the Museum at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at 115 Westview Ave. in Valparaiso. Tours will be provided in conjunction with friends from StageCrafters. The cost is $40 and $35 for Museum members and includes food and beverages provided by local restaurants. Space is limited. Pre-registration required at 678-2615 or visit the Museum.

Holistic Health Expo: The Fourth Annual Holistic Health Expo will explore, experience and embrace natural health, complementary medicine, holistic wellness and inspired living. Events at the Emerald Coast Convention Center include Exhibitor Showcase from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8. Presentations are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8. Workshops will be at noon both days.

The REP Film Club: Show time is 7:30 p.m. at The REP Theatre, 216 Quincy Circle in Seaside. Tickets are $12.50 and $10 for REP members.

Sept. 17: Sideways

Oct. 22: Revival: The Sam Bush Story

Nov. 12: FREE SOLO

Dec. 17: The Secret Life of Bees

International Talk Like a Pirate Davy: Ahoy Matey! Enjoy an evening full of free adventures with Captain Davy at 5 p.m. Sept. 17. Come dressed in your best pirate costume and get ready for a scavenger hunt, magic show, costume contests, and much more.

SHRM: The Society for Human Resource Management of the Emerald Coast (SHRM-ECC) presents Interplay of ADA, FMLA and Worker’s Compensation at 11:15 a.m. Aug. 21 at Community Life Center at First Baptist FWB, 21 First St SE. Jason Taylor is guest speaker. Cost is $25/members, $40/non-members and $35/first time attendee. Lunch is included with the cost of admission. Register at www.SHRM-EmeraldCoast.org by Aug. 19.

LIVE@TheREP returns, better than ever. With its intimate venue and low-key atmosphere, live music has the perfect home at The REP, giving both audiences and musical guests an experience that you cannot find anywhere else. Shows start at 7:30 p.m.Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP members. Purchase tickets at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/

Sept. 22: Darden Smith, a singer-songwriter based in Austin, Texas, is one of contemporary music’s most winning and gifted artistic treasures whose consistent creative excellence keeps blossoming.

Sept. 26: TOWNE, a Nashville-based indie folk-pop trio with longtime singer/songwriter collaborators Steevie Steeves, Jon Decious and guitarist Luke Marshall.

Oct. 5: The Talbott Brothers form an alternative sound that balances harmonies with their instrumental ensemble of guitars, mandolin, harmonicas, and percussion.

Oct. 11: Charlie Mars, a country- and folk-inflected pop artist blessed with a warm vocal croon and a knack for crafting poignant, earthy songs.

Oct. 19: Peter Bradley Adams' brand of Americana nestles his warm burnished melodies with tender vocals that reflect his introspective explorations of the middle ground between hope and heartache and is marked by the calm emotional intensity of his singing.

Oct. 26: Jeff Black continues to solidify his reputation as a creative force in the roots genres.

Nov. 7: Ryanhood, named ‘Best Group/Duo’ in the 2014 International Acoustic Music Awards, got their first break more than a decade ago as street-performers at Boston’s Quincy Market.

The Fantasticks: Longest-running musical in the world, The Fantasticks will be presented by Emerald Coast Theatre Company Sept, 26 through Oct. 6 at 560 Upstairs at Grand Boulevard. The funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart is for ages 12 and over.

Throwback Thursday Cinema: Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxing evening with “Tarzan” at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Free.

Golf Cart Drive-In: Join in a nostalgic tradition with a modern twist, a classic drive-in movie for golf carts, at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in October at North Park in Grand Boulevard. Popcorn will be provided. Bring your own beverages. Don’t have a cart? Just bring a blanket or chair.

Wellness Wednesdays

Every Wednesday morning in the month of October. Grand Fitness will host a complimentary 50 minute group fitness class at 9 a.m. in Grand Park at Grand Boulevard.

LIVE@TheREP Concert: Blood is thicker than water and there’s nothing like family creating music together to prove it. With contrasting blood-harmonies and left-handed/right-handed guitar playing, singer-songwriter duo The Talbott Brothers combine rock, blues and pop with honest storytelling. They will appear at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the REP Theater in Santa Rosa Beach. Tickets are $30 and REP Members receive a 20 percent discount. Purchase at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/

Styling Your Table: Tablescaping for Special Occasions: Enjoy award-winning tablescapes in individual and commercial categories, hosted by the Green Thumb Garden Club, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at 400 Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach..

Destin Crafted: Local company Wine World will once again team up with The Henderson Beach Resort & Spa to host an exclusive craft beer and bourbon tasting event raising funds for Children in Crisis from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 9 on the scenic pool deck and lawn at The Henderson. Featured will be hundreds of samples from over 40 renowned small-production breweries and distilleries alongside food from Destin’s favorite eateries with live music entertainment and more. Guests will also have the option to enter a raffle for a grand prize, raising additional funds for the charity. For details and tickets, visit destincrafted.com and follow @ChansWineWorld on Facebook.

Dungeons and Dragons Club: Walton County Coastal Branch Library will host the club Fridays from 3:30-5 p.m. for ages ninth grade to 25. Pre-register at the Coastal Library or post on the Friends of Coastal Library Facebook D&D Club. Each meeting will be set in a rich fantasy world that will be developed and expanded upon by the choices you make while playing. This is a pen and paper role playing game where players will have to investigate mysteries, solve puzzles and defeat a goblin or two. All materials will be provided. For more information, call 267-2809.

Tai Chi Tuesday: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park will host Tai Chi Tuesday the third Tuesday of each month. Seated Tai Chi is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and Standing Tai Chi is 9:30-10:15 a.m. Class fee is $13 and does not include park admission. Call the park store at 267-8333 for more information.

Good Grief luncheons: An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group: The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589Turtle Talk Tuesdays: While enjoying coffee, tea, and sweet treats, a South Walton Turtle Watch volunteer will talk about sea turtles from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Amavida Coffee, 104 North Barrett Square in Rosemary Beach. Ask questions and get information, stickers, and sometimes see preserved specimens.

Family Challenge: Check in at the Topsail Hill Preserve State Park camp store between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays for the challenge package. When completed, return to camp store for a treat.

Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay: The Bay Restaurant, on the Choctawhatchee Bay at the southern foot of the 331 bridge, will host Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay every Sunday. Local musician Mike Whitty and Friends will get together in the garden for a jam session. All local musicians are invited to come and join in. Happy Hour is from 7-9 p.m.

Geocache Around Topsail: Explore Topsail Hill Preserve State Park with a special 10 station geocache program from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Check in at the camp store for your coordinates. Upon completion, return to the camp store for a prize.

Beach Service: Worship at the beach with Hope Lutheran Church from 8-9 a.m. at Ed Walline Regional Beach Access across on Scenic Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Bring a towel, chair, or stand on the boardwalk. Call 267-0322.

45 Central Wine Bar: Enjoy live music with Tropic Breeze from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in Santa Rosa Beach.

30A Farmers’ Market: Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market: The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market: Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Vintage Market: New in Santa Rosa Beach is the Vintage Market at Elmore’s Landing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. Check out various artists and unique vintage finds along with food and produce.