DCH Occupational Medicine will move to new offices on 1120 Ruby Tyler Parkway on Aug. 19.

The practice is now at Medical Tower I on the campus of DCH Regional Medical Center.

"This move will make our services more accessible, more convenient and more efficient for our business clients and their employees," said Barry T. Ingram, director of DCH Occupational Medicine.

After the move, DCH Occupational Medicine will change its operating hours to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for injury treatment and scheduled appointments. For employment drug screenings, the hours will be 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ingram said that the new location will provide easier parking, including for commercial truck drivers.

DCH Occupational Medicine offers prevention, treatment and follow-up services for work-related health issues. The treatment team includes medical director Peter G. Casten Jr. and physicians J. David Eaton and Robert M. Donlan.