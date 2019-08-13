Imagine this. Your phone rings and someone on the other end of the line offers to take care of all your needs. They will pay for your education, your health care — basically they will handle life for you. Would you be willing to take that deal?

You would wisely ask: “What is the catch?” But you are tempted because maybe you have tens of thousands of dollars of student loan debt. Maybe you have a disease and health care costs are hurting you badly. This seems like a great deal, doesn’t it?

Can it be a bad thing to turn over control of your life to the caller in exchange for him taking care of all your needs? In a word, yes.

You see, that call is coming from progressives within the Democratic Party. It’s a bit like getting that shady call from Nigeria informing you someone has left you a fortune.

If you listen to progressives, you will hear the slick appeal of a late-night shopping channel salesman. Give us this little bit, and we will give you all of this. But there is a very real problem. Your momma and daddy taught you a long time ago that if something sounds too good to be true, it is.

Somebody always pays. There is no such thing as free. Socialism, which is what all these promises amount to, simply does not work — especially in a country as large and diverse as the United States — unless wage-earning citizens are willing to give up most of their hard-earned money and further concentrate power in the hands of a very few people. That is an insulting concept to hard-working people.

If you want to pay 50-percent income taxes, maybe more, then progressivism is the right path for you. It is, of course, demeaning in the extreme because the government says, “Give us your money, and we will take care of you.”

To put it flatly, this is an un-American concept, yet more and more people are leaning toward these radical ideas that have radically failed throughout history.

Here is the problem. In a capitalistic society with a representative democracy, there will always be injustices and inequalities. It is the unavoidable consequence of a system that rewards accomplishment. Progressives seem to hate this fact, but they also overlook the fact that Americans today are living in a time with the highest standard of living in history because of that system. Even our poor are much more well off than the poor have been at anytime in world history.

There are programs out the ears that provide people with everything from job training to housing to food to health care and even some help with essential bills, such as utilities.

Progressives, such as Bernie Sanders, believe that no one should have to pay for higher education or repay student loans. I am wondering how this can be since the money to pay those loans will come from somewhere. Oh, yes, now I remember. It will be taken from the accomplished in society. They would be our nation’s Robin Hood. But if you think about it, Robin Hood stole from the king — the government — to give back to the poor the money that had been essentially stolen from them by the government. Whoops.

Progressives also seem to think that everyone should have free health care, but again, there is no such thing as free. Those wonderful progressives will apparently simply wave a magic wand and make health care free. Except for that little problem that someone must pay. Oh, yes, I keep forgetting. They will take the money from the accomplished — again.

I would have said that Americans are simply not this stupid, but I know many intelligent people who seem to think that this is the way to go. Amidst all the clamor for a new way to do things, I think progressives have forgotten something very important. The socialistic system empowers an already power-mad, but terribly inefficient, central government and enslaves free citizens permanently to that government, which promises to “take care of them.” And does anyone look at the U.S. Congress and think, “Yeah, I want those people to make my life decisions for me?”

Lord have mercy! I certainly hope not. This kind of thinking creates and empowers tyrants.

Surely, progressives understand that what they are proposing will undermine society as we know it, create a two-level economy where there will be elites and everybody else, destroy the quality and efficiency of health care, completely control what our children are taught in school, and create an entire society that is subservient to the government. Maybe they do, and that is really scary.

We should all take a moment to remember that the United States government derives its power from and governs at the consent of the people. What progressives propose will ultimately turn that formula on its head, and the people will then serve the government. That, my friends, must not ever be.

Gary Cosby Jr. is photo editor of The Tuscaloosa News. Readers can email him at gary.cosby@tusclaoosanews.com.