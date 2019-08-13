SANDESTIN — Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa will host one of four celebrity winemaker dinners as part of the 2019 Harvest Wine & Food Festival established by the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF)

As part of the festival’s ongoing effort to raise money to benefit children in need in Northwest Florida, the charity dinner will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the resort’s award-winning Seagar’s Prime Steaks & Seafood. Tickets are $150 and include the opportunity to sip and savor highly rated luxury wines, perfectly paired with a multi-course dinner.

Guests can reserve a spot for this culinary experience and view other festival events at www.HarvestWineAndFood.com.

“It’s an honor to partner with DCWAF and its nationally recognized charity events that give back to our local community,” said Gary Brielmayer, general manager. “We look forward to showcasing our outstanding dining experience at Seagar’s, along with world-class wines, all for a great cause.”

Presented by RJH & Associates, the celebrity winemaker dinner at Hilton Sandestin Beach’s AAA Four-Diamond steakhouse will feature Founding Vintner Shirley Roy of ROY Estate. A great friend to DCWAF, she and her late husband established ROY Estate in 1999 with the objective of producing the very best Napa has to offer. The result has been two decades of beautifully complex, layered wines with a focus on the purity of the fruit.