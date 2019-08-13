Destin — The Sinfonia Youth Orchestra program consists of more than 50 students who perform throughout the school year in one of two ensembles — The Sinfonietta Strings and the Sinfonia Youth Orchestra.

Conductor Aaron King Vaughn has been named the full-time music director of the Sinfonia Youth Orchestra Programs and will lead both the Sinfonietta Strings and the Sinfonia Youth Orchestra. Vaughn recently completed his Master of Music degree in orchestral conducting from Florida State University, and before that, was director of orchestras at Manatee High School in Bradenton. He specializes in string pedagogy and is also a member of the American String Teachers Association and the Florida Music Educators Association.

Sinfonietta String’s membership is open to developing string players, with at least two years of lessons, or recommendations from their music teachers. Sinfonietta Strings is a training program to prepare the musicians to move up to the full orchestra. Weekly rehearsals will begin 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in the band room of Choctawhatchee High School on Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach.

The Sinfonia Youth Orchestra is a full orchestra of more than 40 young musicians ranging in age from sixth to 12th grade. Advanced string, woodwind, brass, and percussionists make up the core of the orchestra. Membership is now open to any qualified musician. Weekly rehearsals for the Sinfonia Youth Orchestra will begin 2:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in the band room at Choctawhatchee High School on Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach.

Participation in either youth group requires a registration fee of $175 for the fall term or $350 for the year. The Sinfonietta Strings and Sinfonia Youth Orchestra perform annual fall and spring concerts and at community events throughout the school year. The Sinfonia Youth Orchestra program is sponsored by Sinfonia Gulf Coast.

For more information about these programs, visit www.SinfoniaGulfCoast.org/education or contact Vaughn at 850-460-8800 or info@sinfoniagulfcoast.org.