SANTA ROSA BEACH – South Walton local, Michael LeSure, made his television debut on Bravo’s new reality docu-series “Flipping Exes,” that premiered Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 10/9 p.m. CDT.

Originally from Indiana, LeSure was a frequent visitor to the Emerald Coast and permanently moved to the area in February 2019. After years of working in finance, LeSure is now forming a construction company that specializes in renovating properties in Indianapolis and along 30A and Panama City. Not only does he scout each house to make sure it’s sound structurally and as an investment, he also plans and oversees all of the construction and renovation projects.

After Hurricane Michael made landfall on the Panhandle, LeSure turned his business priorities toward helping those who were most impacted by the storm. Hurricane Michael’s overpowering winds knocked down numerous trees, powerlines, and structures. LeSure has spent the past year traveling to areas like Panama City and Lynn Haven to help clean up, rebuild, and renovate the homes that were once lost. LeSure has since partnered his efforts with longstanding Panama City local and owner of Beachside & Beyond Building Contractors, Jerry Leggett. LeSure and Leggett hope to bring awareness to those nationwide of the mass destruction that still remains.

“Living here has given me a sense of community that I have never felt before,” LeSure said. “I am dedicated to doing my part to help rebuild this area for those families I have personally connected with that have had everything taken away from them in order to restore a sense of normalcy to their lives.”

The seven-week Bravo series follows former boyfriend/girlfriend Nina Klemm and Michael LeSure, who turned their breakup into a business flipping homes in Carmel, Ind., nicknamed “the Beverly Hills of the Midwest.” After their breakup, Klemm and LeSure realized the very things that drove a wedge in their relationship made them successful business partners. As a realtor, Klemm’s client roster includes everyone from professional athletes to CEOs, while LeSure is a former financier who turned his savviness with numbers into overseeing construction and operations. Together they are able to work together to buy, renovate and sell high-end properties their clients will love.

“I hope those who watch the show will understand my love for flipping houses, but more importantly, my true passion of giving someone and their family a place to call home.”