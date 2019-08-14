Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort presents the 12th annual Baytowne Wharf Beer Fest Oct. 11-12 with local brews and merchants, and live music on the lawn.

American specialty brews from around the nation will be available to sample and savor. The event will feature over 200 domestic and international craft beers, offering an opportunity to learn about the different types of lagers and ales from a variety of styles. Live music will also be featured during the festival. Tickets can be purchased at www.bigtickets.com.

Beer from Around Here will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 11, showcasing a few local beer tastings and samplings of appetizers. This event is more intimate — limited to 200 people.

A new offering this year, Slick Lips will be help from 1-2 p.m. Oct. 12. The VIP event will feature exclusive beer tastings and great food. This ticket is all-inclusive for Saturday's events.

The Grand Craft Tasting, from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 12 will feature more than 50 breweries, offering close to 200 domestic and international craft beers for sampling. Brewery representatives will be available to discuss the different types of lagers and ales, teaching about the variety of styles. All ticket holders will be provided a Baytowne Wharf Beer Fest tasting glass for sampling. Enjoy live music from Luke Langford Band 2-4 p.m. and The Shakedown 4:30-6:30 p.m.