BAY COUNTY — Traffic coming from the east and headed to Panama City Beach and beyond is about to shift, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT will shift westbound traffic on temporary U.S. 98 from east of Brown Avenue to east of the Hathaway Bridge to permanent U.S. 98 beginning 8 p.m. on Friday, a news release stated.

“Southbound 23rd Street traffic will utilize the ramp system to access permanent westbound U.S. 98.,” a news release stated. “Westbound U.S. 98 motorists will experience no traffic signals between Michigan Avenue in Panama City and Woodlawn Drive in Panama City Beach.”

Construction crews through Sunday will also reconfigure temporary U.S. 98 to allow eastbound U.S. 98 and northbound 23rd Street traffic to continue without interruption.

“Motorists traveling temporary eastbound U.S. 98 will encounter continuous left turn lanes onto 23rd Street and the railroad crossing is operational,” the release stated. “The traffic signal at Seaport Drive and temporary U.S. 98 remains in effect and an additional traffic signal is operational at the Collegiate Drive and westbound U.S. 98 ramp intersection.”