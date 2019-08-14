The Repertory Theatre, also known as The REP, is a regional theater company based at 216 Quincy Circle in Seaside. This fall's schedule includes:

"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)"

Your favorite trio is back at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5-7, 12-14, and 20-21 with the return of "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)." Join them for a fast-paced and hilarious ride through 37 of Shakespeare's plays in 97 minutes. Three manly men in tights with a boatload of props, wigs, and outrageous costumes are on a mission to bring you the magic, the genius, the towering grandeur that are the works of William Shakespeare. Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP members. Purchase tickets at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/.

LIVE@TheREP returns, better than ever. With its intimate venue and low-key atmosphere, live music has the perfect home at The REP, giving both audiences and musical guests an experience that you cannot find anywhere else. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP members. Purchase tickets at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/

Sept. 22: Darden Smith, a singer-songwriter based in Austin, Texas.

Sept. 26: Towne, a Nashville-based indie folk-pop trio with longtime singer/songwriter collaborators Steevie Steeves, Jon Decious and guitarist Luke Marshall.

Oct. 5: The Talbott Brothers form an alternative sound that balances harmonies with their instrumental ensemble of guitars, mandolin, harmonicas, and percussion.

Oct. 11: Charlie Mars, a country- and folk-inflected pop artist with a knack for crafting poignant, earthy songs.

Oct. 19: Peter Bradley Adams' brand of Americana nestles his warm burnished melodies with tender vocals that reflect his introspective explorations of the middle ground between hope and heartache.

Oct. 26: Jeff Black continues to solidify his reputation as a creative force in the roots genres.

Nov. 7: Ryanhood, named Best Group/Duo in the 2014 International Acoustic Music Awards.

The REP Film Club

Show time is 7:30 p.m. at The REP Theatre. Tickets are $12.50, and $10 for REP members.

Sept. 17: "Sideways."

Oct. 22: "Revival: The Sam Bush Story."

Nov. 12: "Free Solo."

Dec. 17: "The Secret Life of Bees."