SANTA ROSA BEACH — Join Topsail Hill Preserve State Park and the Long Leaf Alliance to learn about the snakes that call the park, Eglin Air Force Base and the Florida Panhandle home.

The presentation is scheduled from from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 16 at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, 7525 W. Scenic Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. This program is free with regular park admission.

Topsail Talks is a monthly educational discovery series with presentations from organizations and government agencies from outside the park on the third Friday of the month in the clubhouse. Future date and topic is “Invaders of the Gulf” by Dr. Laura Tiu on Sept. 20.

To learn more about the park, please call the Ranger Station at 850-267-8330 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/topsail-hill-preserve-state-park.

A Sea Turtle Baby Shower will take place at Topsail from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Through games, activities and interactive displays, event attendees will learn about sea turtles, sea turtle hatching season and animals that share the Gulf with them. They will also be celebrating the 21st anniversary of Topsail Hill Preserve State Park being a Florida State Park. To add to the celebration, the first 250 event attendees will receive cupcakes.

There will be “baby registries” or wish lists of small and large items people can purchase and gift to the Friends of Topsail Hill Preserve State Park to help further their mission of supporting the park. The registries will also have things people can do to help sea turtles and other marine animals like keeping the beach clean, dark and flat or skipping the straw. Please know that there will not be any live sea turtles at this event.

Event is free with regular park admission.

If you would like to be a sponsor of this or any event at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, contact the Friends of Topsail Hill Preserve State Park by emailing friendsofthsp@gmail.com.

